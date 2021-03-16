MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
News

The Talk vs Oprah

The Talk vs Oprah

The Talk is broadcast before a live studio audience at the CBS Studio Center in Studio City, California, each Monday through Friday at 11:00 a.m.

CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry aired in the United States on Sunday, March 7, from 8 to 10 p.m

The Talk has temporarily silenced co-host Sharon Osbourne because she defended Piers Morgan’s comments about Meghan Markle. This prompted co-host Sheryl Underwood to call Ms. Osbourne, a racist. Then Holly Robinson Peete, one of the original The Talk co-hosts, announced she was let go after the first season stating Osbourne said she was “too ghetto” for the show and was behind her firing. Osbourne has since publicly shared a private email Robinson Peete sent her after she was axed blaming Julie Chen, for her removal from the show. Chen is married to Les Moonves, who was chairman and CEO of CBS, and Robinson Peete claimed the couple were blacklisting her from CBS.

Osbourne stated she “was totally blindsided by the whole situation.” She said that in the 11 years she’s been on the show, it was the first time she wasn’t involved in planning a segment. “I felt like a lamb to slaughter.”

On Ms. Osbourne’s behalf, Piers Morgan has demanded an apology from The Talk.

Let’s get to what this is really about.

CBS owns TheTalk and CBS Presents Oprah with Meghan and Harry.

The network seems to find itself between a rock and a hard place. The rock being freedom of speech. The hard place being they’re muzzling their employees.

The Constitution of The United States protects our right to speak our truths, while CBS is protecting rosters of advertisers.

I guess money trumps truth.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

