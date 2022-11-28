MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Time To Submit Your Wishes

Time To Submit Your Wishes

The Wishing Wall in Times Square opens December 1st. Whether it’s a personal goal, a dream for the future or doing something for the very first time, these wishes are added to over a ton of confetti that floats down at midnight onto the revelers gathered in Times Square in celebration of the new year.

Be a part of this most magical night by making your wish in person through our mobile Wishing Wall on the plazas or by sharing your New Year’s wish with us below or on Twitter and Instagram using #ConfettiWish.

We will add it to the thousands of others released above Times Square at midnight on New Year’s Eve for all the world to see!

Your wishes will be added to the confetti that flutters down in the heart of Times Square on New Year’s Eve! Each year, people from around the planet include their wishes for the new year on pieces of official Times Square New Year’s Eve confetti, either digitally or in person.

SUBMIT YOUR WISH ON OUR DIGITAL WISHING WALL!

Please note that all wishes submitted after December 28th will be printed for the New Year’s Eve celebration on December 31st of the following year.

The Wishing Wall will be closed on December 25th.

Presented by Planet Fitness.

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

The Glorious Corner

Suzanna BowlingNovember 28, 2022
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGNovember 26, 2022
Read More

Cabaret, Talks and Concerts For December

Suzanna BowlingNovember 26, 2022
Read More

Events In December Started In November But Run Until The End of the Year

Suzanna BowlingNovember 26, 2022
Read More

Black Friday 2022: Free Food and Deals

Suzanna BowlingNovember 25, 2022
Read More

Happy Thanksgiving From T2C

Suzanna BowlingNovember 24, 2022
Read More

Day 2 of The Rehearsals For the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with Paula Abdul, Gloria Estefan, Jordin Sparks, The Radio City Rockettes, and More

Genevieve Rafter KeddyNovember 24, 2022
Read More

Rehearsals For the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade With Lea Michele, Jimmy Fallon, Will Swenson and More

Genevieve Rafter KeddyNovember 24, 2022
Read More

Holiday Party to Support Our Vets

Suzanna BowlingNovember 24, 2022
Read More