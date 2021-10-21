MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Times Square Get Ready To Dance

Times Square Get Ready To Dance

A brand new enormous nightclub is coming to Times Square, November 5th. Nebula is 11,000-square-feet with a 5,500-square-foot dance floor and a capacity for 700 guests. There is a 5,500-square-foot dance floor with a mezzanine level and a lower level with three private club rooms dedicated to private groups (complete with your own dedicated bathrooms). Located at 135 W. 41st Street. 

Nebula was created by New York nightlife expert Richie Romero, who is also behind 1OAK, Up&Down and Yang Gao.

Other perks include a movable ceiling, composed of six massive video panels, which are able to move and tilt individually or come together to form a venue-spanning screen. Nebula will change themes nightly. Dance under a cosmic night sky.  

Nebula is offering a preview weekend with GORDO (the house music alias of producer/DJ Carnage) on Friday, October 22 and Purple Disco Machine will headline on Saturday, October 23 with a mix of disco, nu disco, funk, soul and house. Halloween weekend will bring DJs on Thursday, October 28 and Saturday, October 30. Nebula’s grand opening is on Friday, November 5 promising special surprise musical guests.

Tickets are available here for those early bird dates. 

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

