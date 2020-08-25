Together We Continue

As August wraps up we are still looking at some uncertain times coming up next few months. Together we can ponder our near future, but also united we can remain positive.

A big way to do this is by continuing to volunteer and help where you can.

This week actor Matt Bomer (“White Collar,” “Magic Mike”) and actor/director, Jaime Camil (“Jane the Virgin,” “La Fea Más Bella”), partnered with the California Milk Processor Board (creators of got milk?) and dairy farm families (@RealCalifMilk) to kick off the first “#FoodForThought” mission – with a day of of volunteering. The #FoodForThought campaign is dedicated to highlighting nourishing acts of kindness across America while inspiring and encouraging others to give back to their community.

Jaime Camil joined Ana Martinez, Volunteer Director at Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, to kick off the #FoodForThought campaign

(Photo by Rachel Murray Framingheddu for CMPB/Getty Images)

The partnership with Feeding America will help provide 1 million meals and 1 million servings of milk to feeding programs.

…Starting this week, each #FoodForThought mission of kindness shared and engaged with on Instagram that mentions @gotmilk through the end of September generates a $1 Feeding America donation from the @gotmilk to help contribute meals towards the 1 million meals goal. You can find out more about the social good campaign by visiting www.gotmilk.com and following @gotmilk on Instagram.

Here is to good people doing good things in this world.