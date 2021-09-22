MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

Tracy Letts New Virtual Plays From Steppenwolf

Tracy Letts New Virtual Plays From Steppenwolf

Streaming September 29 – October 24 Tracy Letts plays lie you have never seen them before. Tickets are $20 for access to all three plays. $10 for artists, students, teachers and essential workers.

From on-location filming with Rainn Wilson to handmade 3D puppets brought to life, Steppenwolf Theatre is excited to share three new virtual projects by Tony & Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Tracy Letts this fall, leading up to the live performances of Letts’s Bug in November.

Night Safari is a 14-minute wry and whimsical monologue filmed live-action in a studio location, featuring Rainn Wilson

The Old Country is a 10-minute filmed vignette inhabited by puppets, featuring ensemble members William Petersen and Karen Rodriguez with Mike Nussbaum

The Stretch is a 15-minute comically absurd and poignant monologue filmed in a studio location, featuring ensemble member Tracy Letts

From a Tony & Pulitzer Prize winning playwright straight into your home, these are Tracy Letts plays like you’ve never seen before. 

Related Items
Events

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

Related Items

More in Events

Chicken & Biscuits Moves To Circle In The Square And Is Ready To Dish Out Laughter 

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 22, 2021
Read More

Vegandale Festival is Opening its Sixth Season With a Bang

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 21, 2021
Read More

Micki Grant’s Memorial Service A Celebration of Life Will Be Livestream

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 21, 2021
Read More

Check Out The Feast Of San Gennaro

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 20, 2021
Read More

Un-Vaccinated… Mayor de Blasio Could Cause WWIII at U.N. General Assembly

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 20, 2021
Read More

The Glorious Corner

G. H. HARDINGSeptember 20, 2021
Read More

The Question On Everyone’s Mind Should Be How Did The Haitians Get To Mexico

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 19, 2021
Read More

Bebe Neuwirth Pays Tribute to the Late Ann Reinking

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 16, 2021
Read More

Julien’s Auctions Announces Property From The Life And Career Of Sylvester Stallone

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 16, 2021
Read More