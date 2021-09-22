Tracy Letts New Virtual Plays From Steppenwolf

Streaming September 29 – October 24 Tracy Letts plays lie you have never seen them before. Tickets are $20 for access to all three plays. $10 for artists, students, teachers and essential workers.

From on-location filming with Rainn Wilson to handmade 3D puppets brought to life, Steppenwolf Theatre is excited to share three new virtual projects by Tony & Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Tracy Letts this fall, leading up to the live performances of Letts’s Bug in November.

Night Safari is a 14-minute wry and whimsical monologue filmed live-action in a studio location, featuring Rainn Wilson

The Old Country is a 10-minute filmed vignette inhabited by puppets, featuring ensemble members William Petersen and Karen Rodriguez with Mike Nussbaum



The Stretch is a 15-minute comically absurd and poignant monologue filmed in a studio location, featuring ensemble member Tracy Letts



