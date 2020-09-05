Travel: Long Beach, NY

Long Beach is a city in Nassau County, New York. It is located on Long Beach Barrier Island, which is the westernmost of the outer barrier islands off Long Island’s South Shore. It is nicknamed The City By the Sea since it is next to the Atlantic Ocean.

You can get there by the Long Island Rail Road who operates a terminal station at Park Place and Park Avenue with service on the railroad’s Long Beach Branch. Most trains run to Penn Station (Manhattan) or Atlantic Terminal(Brooklyn).