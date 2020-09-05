MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Travel

Travel: Long Beach, NY

Travel: Long Beach, NY

Long Beach is a city in Nassau County, New York. It is located on Long Beach Barrier Island, which is the westernmost of the outer barrier islands off Long Island’s South Shore. It is nicknamed The City By the Sea since it is next to the Atlantic Ocean.

You can get there by the Long Island Rail Road who operates a terminal station at Park Place and Park Avenue with service on the railroad’s Long Beach Branch. Most trains run to Penn Station (Manhattan) or Atlantic Terminal(Brooklyn).

Related Items
Travel

Related Items

More in Travel

Travel: Montauk

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 5, 2020
Read More

Travel: New Hope, PA Area 2017 & 2019

Genevieve Rafter KeddySeptember 5, 2020
Read More

Americans flock to Miami for its beautiful weather and robust cultural scene.

Suzanna BowlingSeptember 2, 2020
Read More

Travel: 2012 Connecticut William Gillette House and Area

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 30, 2020
Read More

Travel: 2015 Philadelphia

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 30, 2020
Read More

A New Airport Hotel Is Being Built by John Dodelande and Fujin

WriterAugust 27, 2020
Read More

Travel: 2015 Old Westbury Gardens

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 27, 2020
Read More

Travel: 2015 High Chaparral Reunion Part 3

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 25, 2020
Read More

Travel: 2015 High Chaparral Reunion Part 2

Genevieve Rafter KeddyAugust 24, 2020
Read More