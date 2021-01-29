Unique Valentine’s Day Gifts

More than ever we need to share our love. This Valentine’s Day a perfect gift can be found with these unique offerings.

MarieBella New York is always a sweet sensational hit. The 16-piece box of Valentine’s Day-themed chocolate ganache comes in a classic box with a red box sleeve and a beautiful ribbon ($50).

Look cool with your loved one with Tifosi Optics. They continue to dazzle with the Swank Series limited edition of the Emerald Collection. The mirrored lenses are a perfect gift for men and women. As with all of Tifosi’s sunglasses, they are made with durable Grilamid TR-90, making them lightweight and comfortable. ($25).

And, finally tap into your significant other’s emotions – literally. Actress and activist Freida Pinto has partnered with Genomind for an incredible Valentine’s Day gift idea. The “Slumdog Millionaire” star is joining millions of people around the world in testing her genetic background through Genomind to determine her Genetic predispositions to the 7 core genetic mental health capabilities. The Genomind simple swab test kit unlocks how individuals are hardwired – encouraging consumers to utilize this test and mental health map to aid in determining the future of their mental health ($599).

(Courtesy Freida Pinto/Genomind via AP Images)

This gained knowledge helps the individual and creates a better relationship with your loved one. We are genetically hardwired to respond to stress and how anxiety that manifests in your body. While the test is not designed to and shouldn’t replace your doctor and therapist, it gives you some simple and doable tips on how you can improve your mental and physical health.

Here is to finding your unique way to say ‘I love you’ this holiday season.

Cover Art – Photo by Laura Ockel on Unsplash