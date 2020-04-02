Useful Tips for Overcoming Picky Eating

When most people think of picky eating, they imagine a five-year-old who is having issues finishing her vegetables at dinner each night. Unfortunately, picky eating sometimes extends well into adulthood, and this can have a negative impact on the quality of your life. Picky eating could be as simple as avoiding anything vegetable-related or it could be as specific as only consuming a certain type of food. Thankfully, there are ways for you to overcome this aversion in a way that doesn’t feel forced or impossible.

Ease into Foods with Familiar Flavors

The key to enjoying new types of foods and drinks is to ease into different flavors. Let’s say that you hate fish, but you want to be able to enjoy it more freely because you’d like to try different meal options when dining out. You also love the taste of lemon and enjoy nothing more than a rich, hearty lemon sauce. Rather than eat a piece of fish on a plate by itself, try new healthy recipes. In doing so, you’ll more likely enjoy the food that you’re eating because other flavors are complementing it.

Reduce Your Stress Over Trying New Foods

Mealtime can become a battle field for you and you might even feel stressed hours before you sit down with the family. There are many different ways for you to naturally reduce your stress so that you’re more likely to try new things. Meditation, yoga and deep breathing are all great suggestions. For some, they rely on medical marijuana, which can help with stress, trauma and anxiety. Rather than having to find a medical professional who would approve cannabis use on your own, you can avoid finding a doctor and apply for your medical marijuana card online in New York. In doing so, you’ll find the key to relaxing and savoring every bite.

Try Different Cooking Methods

In some instances, you may just not like the way that something is cooked. A great example of this might involve boiling vegetables. Boiling veggies often leaves them limp and tasteless. Instead, try steaming them or roasting them in the oven with some herbs. You may even find that you like eating these foods just because of the way that they have been prepared.

Commit to Trying a New Food Each Week

As a picky eater, you may have to force yourself to try new foods. A great way to do this is to commit to having a new type of food every week. One week, you might decide to make brussels sprouts with your dinner and another week, you might choose to enjoy some green beans with lunch. You won’t know that you don’t like something until you try it.

Get Support from Friends and Family

Many people who have deep aversions to foods will often find that their issues stem from childhood. As a child, you might have felt ashamed, tormented and even punished just because you weren’t finishing what was on your plate. As an adult, you have the same dislike for mealtime, but are more able to control what you put into your mouth. Get support from family and friends and let them know that the teasing, laughing or forcing just isn’t going to work.