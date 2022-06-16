MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Events

VTProDesign Creates Interactive DashMart Window Display

Are you tired of shopping for groceries? Would you love to put an exhilarating spin on a household chore? Then stop by the city’s latest shopping experience, DashMart.

DashMart Display, a new type of neighborhood grocery shopping experience brought to you by DoorDash and VTProDesign, is inviting New York City residents and tourists alike to a unique, interactive pop-up game that reimagines the iconic claw game. From June 9 to 18, passersby can head to 33 Spring Street in SoHo to grab faux groceries and fill their baskets with as much as possible in 60 seconds. The best part is that everyone’s a winner, as each player will walk away with a custom bag of fresh grocery items, custom-made products, and delicious treats from local favorites including Magnolia Bakery, Milk Bar, Baz Bagels, and more.

DashMart DisPlay by VTProDesign

When: Through Saturday June 18

Where: 33 Spring St. (SoHo)

Timing: 11am – 7pm daily

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

