Beverages in September

Here is some news to say cheers to this month.

Blending tradition with modern-day vision, Maestro Dobel Tequila has consistently pushed the global tequila category forward as the original innovators behind the Cristalino expression. Founder and 11th generation tequila maker Juan Dobel proudly announced the limited-edition release of Maestro Dobel Pavito, the world’s first pechuga tequila.

Maestro Dobel Pavito draws inspiration from centuries-old, ancestral Mexican agave techniques and traditions, which were used to create a liquid reserved for the most special occasions and celebrations. Featuring traditional, seasonal Mexican fruits and spices, Pavito also uses ‘pechuga’ – or turkey breast – to both enhance and elevate the tequila. The result is a smooth, yet complex final product with layers of rich, savory notes.

“Maestro Dobel is renowned for producing modern expressions of tequila, rooted in familial tradition and generations of refined skill and craft,” said Juan Dobel, Founder at Maestro Dobel Tequila. “Pavito is the ultimate expression of our commitment to tradition and innovation, inspired by ancestral techniques to create this first-of-its-kind tequila. We are thrilled to introduce Maestro Dobel Pavito at a time when we are seeing increased interest amongst U.S. consumers, trade and discerning spirits connoisseurs, who are looking for new ways to enjoy ultra-premium tequilas.”

And, finally for those looking for a different kind of drink this fall, Partake Brewing has just released limited-edition Partake LIME and Partake RADLER NA craft beers. The Lime is a light, fresh and flavorful brew with hints of zesty citrus and the Radler is a blend of cold-press juices and citrus zest with the Blonde Lager.

We really love this brand for ingenuity and making a drink that is low-calorie and perfect forthe beer lover who can’t stay away from an ice cold brew but doesn’t want to worry about the calories or bloating. Partake is guilt-free at only 10-35 cals per can. There is very little alcohol, so as days get shorter you can not worry about a heavy buzz and effects in the morning.

Happy sips in September.

Cover Photo by Jason Leung on Unsplash