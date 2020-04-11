MvVO Art Launches AD ART SHOW
Spiritual

Happy Easter From T2C

The T2C family wishes you a Happy Easter! May you feel renewed, for Easter is the gift of life, of unconditional love and miracles.

This year the time of gathering is considered unhealthy, so a number of churches and their congregations will conduct and participate in remote or virtual services.

Easter bursts with the news of triumph and joy, especially at this time in our history. Dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, shakes our faith, but while there is life, there is hope.

It is in times like this, we need Easter the most. Jesus Christ rose today whether you believe this is the date or not. What he symbolize’s is unconditional love, a belief that someone so cared for each and every one of us, that they put themselves last, so that we may live eternally.

Jesus came into a world full of viruses, loneliness and broken relationships. He came at a time of hardship that makes today look like a piece of cake.

May we lift up our eyes and see that now is the time to draw close and praise his name.

Suzanna, co-owns and publishes the newspaper Times Square Chronicles or T2C. At one point a working actress, she has performed in numerous productions in film, TV, cabaret, opera and theatre. She has performed at The New Orleans Jazz festival, The United Nations and Carnegie Hall. She has a screenplay and a TV show in the works, which she developed with her mentor and friend the late Arthur Herzog. She is a proud member of the Drama Desk and the Outer Critics Circle and was a nominator. Email: suzanna@t2conline.com

