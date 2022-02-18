The Ultimate To-do List While Visiting Maryland

A fun vacation in Maryland is sure to be a memorable one. From remote mountains to modern shopping malls, you can find any and everything here. This place offers everyone at least a little something. If you enjoy art, culture, music, nature, history, food, or nightlife, you’ll have plenty of choices to choose from.

Choosing the top places to visit becomes difficult when you visit such places. Maryland has so many things to offer that you have to sit and jot down your to-do list on the trip. Below, some of the best things and places are listed that you must try on your trip to Maryland.

1. Ocean City Boardwalk

This place is one of the main attractions for tourists. You will see gigantic colorful gates at the entrance, which arches over the wooden pier. There is a three-mile walkable path surrounded by restaurants, shops, games, bars, and rides. In shopping stores, you will find several handmade pieces and some attractive t-shirts.

You can enjoy crab cakes, funnel cakes, caramel popcorn, and other lip-smacking dishes at the food stalls. Among other entertainment options, you will find different carnival games, pubs, rental bikes, boat trips, concerts, and so on.

2. Bisignani Winery

If you want to see the romantic side of this place, Bisignani Winery is a must-visit place. If you visit this place with your loved one, the romantic atmosphere will feel dreamy and tingly. It is a small business run by a family located on the map of Baltimore country hills. Its charming, rustic, and peaceful atmosphere will enlighten your heart.

You can do different activities here. The tourists can sign-up for wine workshops and learn more about different wines; one can also take strolls in the garden or picnic under shaded areas. You can also visit wine tasting rooms and buy your favorite bottles from the shop.

3. Casinos and hotels

The live casino and hotel are another prime attraction for tourists. Gambling became legal in Maryland in the past decade. The comfortable carpets and dim lights create the perfect Casino vibe in this place. You will find thousands of gaming tables waiting for you to hit the jackpot. You can visit any of the thousands of bars and hotel suites available here. Spa services are also available for a more relaxing experience. Everything about this place is for luxury and comfort. Additionally, you can also check out Betmgm Maryland if you enjoy sports betting.

4. National Aquarium

The National Aquarium is one of the crowning jewels of Baltimore. If you are visiting Maryland, you must keep this place on your to-do list. More than two million tourists visit this aquarium every year. This is also one of the best aquariums in the world.

Its huge structure holds gallons of water. You will find everything here, from small tide pools to huge arched tunnels. Visiting this aquarium feels like walking underwater. Sharks swimming over our head, jellyfish following our movements, fishes darting all around us, everything offers us a larger-than-life experience.

Apart from underwater creatures, you can also see different bugs, birds, reptiles, and mammals. Habitats like the tropical forest are also open for exploration. So do make time for this aquarium during your trip.

5. Mike’s crab house

If you are visiting Maryland, you have to try seafood. It is one of the authentic cuisines here. In Mike’s Crab House, you will find the best seafood dishes. From clams to oysters, they serve the most delicious foods. Crab is the most popular dish here.

The most authentic crab dish is soft-shelled crabs with butter. You can also try deep-fried crabs with onion, garlic, and pepper. Go for fried oysters, grilled tuna, and stuffed shrimps. So, visit this place and indulge in this area’s best seafood.

6. Great Falls

Places like Great Falls make Maryland one of the most wonderful places in the US. The mountains, trees, and lakes will take you to a different world filled with peace and serenity. It is located near the border of Virginia and Maryland. The sight of water falling on rocks can take your breath away. This is the best place for you if you are a nature lover.

7. Fort McHenry National Monument

All of us have heard the name of Fort McHenry, which defended the US against numerous battles. You can visit the grounds, watch firework displays, see museum showcases, watch historical enactments, and participate in special programs. This will be your favorite place if you are interested in historical events.

These are some of the best places that you cannot miss while traveling to Maryland. Your trip will remain incomplete if you skip any of these places. When you visit all these wonders, you will see Maryland’s true culture and nature. So, make your to-do list carefully and include all these visit-worthy places in your trip itinerary.