Breaking Common Cannabis Stereotypes 

Despite widespread legalization, marijuana is still a subject surrounded by prejudice and stereotypes. Here we bust the most common ones with facts and common sense.

Marijuana has a long history of demonization and criticism. Still labeled a serious drug, weed has been paving its way back to the legal landscape for decades. That was a battle with many victories, which you can see in weed legalization in 19 U.S. states, Washington DC, and Guam thus far.

What the legalization battle didn’t achieve is the transformation of a ‘stoner guy’ image so deeply rooted in the minds of American consumers. It was cultivated by mass media and Hollywood for many years, resisting any change in the modern American psyche. Here, we deal with the most unreasonable and counter-intuitive stereotypes surrounding weed to show you the actual landscape of weed use in the present-day USA.

Weed Is Only for Mature Drug Users

Let’s get things straight; you’re not an addict if you use marijuana occasionally for recreational or therapeutic purposes. It will not knock you down, making your head and body high without control. Many strains, such as the Northern Lights strain, produce a gentle effect and suit even newbies.

So, you won’t lose control or get completely blown away with a portion of weed if you hand-pick the strain with an optimal THC: CBD ratio. As marijuana paves its way to legal distribution, there are more trustworthy resources and catalogs outlining the key features and effects of specific strains on your body and mind.

Only Men Smoke Weed

Smoking weed is traditionally seen as men’s terrain. You can’t imagine a pleasant-looking housewife making a joint or filling a bong, can you? But the statistics are remorseless; women are also regular weed consumers. Female weed consumers often focus on therapeutic goals, like battling menstrual cramps, nausea, or headaches. Still, recreational use by women is also on the rise, and that figure can’t be called negligible. The conclusion is: men and women smoke weed alike.

Marijuana Is Consumed to Get High

It’s common to think about weed as a drug that makes people high, elevated, and giggly. In many cases, this effect can be observed with cannabis users; people frequently choose uplifting strains for recreational use.

However, weed has much more to offer. It can soothe pain and relax an anxious mind. Specific strains even help improve cognitive function and remove Alzheimer’s plaque from the human brain, giving patients a chance for normal lives with this condition. Weed can help cope with cramps and migraines. It alleviates the discomfort of cancer patients who suffer from chemotherapy-induced nausea.

So, as you can see, the weed use spectrum is wide, giving you the therapeutic, soothing, or energizing effect whenever you need it.

Marijuana Is for Criminals

There is a widespread ‘stoner stereotype’ among masses of people. When one thinks of a typical weed consumer, they imagine a dirty, stinky man in a messy, cheap apartment, sinking the remnants of his miserable life in smoke. That man is immediately labeled a criminal, as modern mass media rarely cover weed use in ordinary, normal U.S. families. But the reality is completely different, especially with the progress of legalization.

Many luxury brands are reworking the stoner concept today to market weed under a completely different sauce. For example, Higher Standards is a brand specializing in weed smoking accessories that presents marijuana as a luxury product and an element of an elevated lifestyle. So, weed is no longer about smoking a joint in the outskirts of a poor district. Due to marketers’ concerted efforts, it is increasingly seen as a fashionable attribute of posh life.

Marijuana Consumption Is a Sure Way to Drug Addiction

Some people fear trying even a bit of weed because they think they’ll get instantly addictive. They envision an effect similar to that of heroin or cocaine consumption, putting them on the hook of a self-destructive habit.

Still, science holds a different view on the likelihood of developing an addiction. Only 30% of regular and heavy weed consumers are at risk of developing a marijuana use disorder, which is a clinical problem requiring treatment.

Minorities Smoke Weed More than Whites Do

Another common stereotype is envisioning a typical stoner as a Hispanic or Black. Indeed, there is much research supporting that opinion. For example, a study by Pacek et al. found Black and Hispanic people’s greater exposure to marijuana use disorders and co-occurring alcoholism. However, a recent study by Brookings revealed a steady increase in the white population’s marijuana use and a generally higher percentage of white marijuana users in 2001-2014. The 2020 study by PsychCentral also confirmed that idea by discovering that members of each racial group in the USA are equally exposed to marijuana use without substantial inter-racial differences. The facts don’t lie – everyone smokes weed without significant inter-racial disparities.

Weed Makes You Lazy and Stupid

A widespread image of a stoner is that of a lazy, sluggish person locked to his couch and unable to make a full sentence without effort. But that’s another myth from Hollywood movies. In reality, there’s a huge variety of weed strains with a realm of effects on your psyche and bodily sensation.

Some strains, mostly Indica-dominant ones, indeed bring you into a relaxed, contemplative state. They are popular among anxious people with sleep problems. Sativa-dominant strains, on the contrary, set you in an energetic, positive mood and increase your creativity and focus. The effect depends on the strain type, mode of administration, and dosage; you decide how weed will make you feel.





